Madison Fast Signs With WVU Tech

Hico, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail senior Madison Fast signed a letter of intent Thursday to run track next year at WVU Tech. Fast, who plans to major in biology, will compete in the 400 meters and several 100 meter events.

She and the Patriots are preparing for their first meet of the 2018 season next week at Richwood. They also believe they will do well at upcoming events at Oak Hill and Shady Spring.

Fast says WVU Tech being close to home played a part in her choosing the Golden Bears, and she is excited to continue her track career in college.

Two Mount View Golden Knights also signed letters of intent Thursday, as Fred Minco and Ryan Thompson will both play football at Glenville State.

