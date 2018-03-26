Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lupardus Co-Winner of Otrowski Award, Saunders Verbals to Tennessee

By Mar 26, 2018

(WOAY) – Senior Gabby Lupardus was recently awarded co-winner of the Mary Otrowski Award along with Hannah McClung from Buckhannon-Upshur. Lupardus was a driving force for the Warriors this season as she averaged 11 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals a game. Lupardus looks forward to take her basketball talent to Youngstown State this fall.  Her teammate, Junior Emily Saunders has also announced where she plans to play in college. Saunders has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee earlier today.

 

Paloma Villicana

Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week.

