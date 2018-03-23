Local Student Honored For Outstanding Community Service

Princeton., WV (WOAY) – One local student was awarded for her community service efforts throughout West Virginia.

18-year-old Kayla Mckinney was awarded The Prudential Spirit of Community Award, which makes her one of West Virginia’s top youth volunteers.

The award is open to all middle and high school students in the state and with one of each being chosen in each category.

Along with a 20 lb silver medallion Kayla received $1,000 along with an all expense paid trip to Washington D.C. in April.

As a child Kayla struggled with being bullied but eventually decided to start making awareness about bullying through music.

Kayla McKinney Student Recognized, “Music can change lives and I’ve been able to express myself in different ways that I couldn’t do without music and I’ve been able to share my story.”

Music became almost therapeutic for Kayla as she helped herself along with helped others. Her mother Melissa adds,”being able to share her story it helped her grow and realize that their are trials that make a person strong and make us into the people that we are.” She continued, “she tries to help all the kids by letting them know you know it gets better.”

Kayla has one message for anyone out there who might be being bullied.

“Really you’re not the only person that feels the way you do there somebody that understands no matter how crazy or alone did you feel there’s somebody out there that can help you.”

Kayla and Melissa will be heading to Orlando, Florida next week to begin their anti-bullying campaign.

