Local Hospital Wins National Award

Lifepoint Health, which Raleigh General Hospital is a part of, has been named the recipient of the 2017 Eisenberg Award.

The John M. Eisenberg Award was given to Lifepoint Health for innovation in patient safety at the local level.

This award is presented annually by the Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum.

Lifepoint Hospitals have seen a 60% improvement in patient safety since teaming up with Duke University to make improvements.

The President of Raleigh General stated achieving this award was a team effort.

“People have worked so hard across our leadership team in Nashville all the way to our local hospitals to make our hospitals safer,” said Matthew Roberts the President/CEO of Raleigh General Hospital.

Lifepoint is the first investor-owned health system to earn the National Award for Excellence.

