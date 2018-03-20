Lifepoint Health, which Raleigh General Hospital is a part of, has been named the recipient of the 2017 Eisenberg Award.
The John M. Eisenberg Award was given to Lifepoint Health for innovation in patient safety at the local level.
This award is presented annually by the Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum.
Lifepoint Hospitals have seen a 60% improvement in patient safety since teaming up with Duke University to make improvements.
The President of Raleigh General stated achieving this award was a team effort.
“People have worked so hard across our leadership team in Nashville all the way to our local hospitals to make our hospitals safer,” said Matthew Roberts the President/CEO of Raleigh General Hospital.
Lifepoint is the first investor-owned health system to earn the National Award for Excellence.
Local Hospital Wins National Award
By Jonathan ChanceMar 20, 2018, 17:33 pm18
Lifepoint Health, which Raleigh General Hospital is a part of, has been named the recipient of the 2017 Eisenberg Award.
Jonathan Chance
Jonathan Chance grew up in Birmingham, AL where he experienced many different types of weather. The storm that is remembered more than any other is the 2011 Super Outbreak. The tornadoes passed within 20 miles of his home and affected the lives of many people around him.