Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Lewisburg Police Department Is Looking To Hire A Patrolman
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Lewisburg Police Department Is Looking To Hire A Patrolman

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 15, 2018, 15:12 pm

67
0

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Lewisburg Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of patrolman.

Application and job information can be obtained from the office of the Lewisburg Police Department, at 119 Preston Boulevard. Applicant must be 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, be able to pass an extensive background investigation, drug screen, and psychological exam, must meet the established tattoo policy, must establish residency in Greenbrier County within 30 minutes of Lewisburg within one year of hire, and if not academy certified, must be able to pass physical fitness requirements for attendance to the academy.

Applications must be returned to the Lewisburg Police Department no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 28, 2018. The City of Lewisburg is an equal opportunity employer.

The Lewisburg Police Department is located at:
119 Preston Blvd
Lewisburg, WV 24901-1037

Comments

comments

Previous PostTamarack Will Host Anti-Bullying Concert
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: