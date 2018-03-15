Lewisburg Police Department Is Looking To Hire A Patrolman

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Lewisburg Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of patrolman.

Application and job information can be obtained from the office of the Lewisburg Police Department, at 119 Preston Boulevard. Applicant must be 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, be able to pass an extensive background investigation, drug screen, and psychological exam, must meet the established tattoo policy, must establish residency in Greenbrier County within 30 minutes of Lewisburg within one year of hire, and if not academy certified, must be able to pass physical fitness requirements for attendance to the academy.

Applications must be returned to the Lewisburg Police Department no later than 4:30 p.m. on March 28, 2018. The City of Lewisburg is an equal opportunity employer.

The Lewisburg Police Department is located at:

119 Preston Blvd

Lewisburg, WV 24901-1037

Comments