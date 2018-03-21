Kroger Supports West Virginia’s FFA and Donates Product to Facing Hunger Foodbank

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Kroger has donated food items bought at the West Virginia Ham, Bacon and Egg Show to Facing Hunger Foodbank.

​Kroger purchased nearly $8,000 of ham, bacon and eggs at the Show, a fund-raising event for Future Farmers of America students, who produced the items. Students use the profits from the Show to help pay their college expenses or fund future agricultural products.

​Kroger donated the items to Facing Hunger, a Huntington-based food bank that serves 220 agencies in 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

“Kroger continues to demonstrate its commitment to feed the hungry, and we are most grateful for the company’s continued commitment to needy residents in our region,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, executive director of Facing Hunger Foodbank.

​In West Virginia, nearly 315,000 citizens struggle with hunger.

​“Kroger’s donation is another example of our commitment to ending hunger through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste program,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “No family in a community we serve should ever go hungry,” added McGee.

​Kroger donated nearly 1.3 million meals through food banks in West Virginia in 2016.

​Kroger operates 34 stores throughout West Virginia and employs approximately 4,200 associates.

