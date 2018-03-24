Kroger Host Easter Egg Hunt For Shoppers

Oak Hill., WV (WOAY) – Easter egg hunts are one of the most traditional things that kicks off the spring season.

Though the weather may not be the best one company stepped in to make sure the children still were able to hunt for candy.

This morning all 122 Krogers in the mid-atlantic region held a free Easter egg hunt open for the public. The stores provided bags for all their little shoppers and hid colorful eggs throughout the store!

WOAY spoke to Store Manager Matt Diederich who shares a special moment during the egg hunt,

“They (a customer) came to me for a donation an it’s been several months ago and they needed a dog to help her and we made a donation from Kroger to help her get the dog. He continued, “she came up to me and said thank you for my dog I was almost ready to cry.”

If you missed this free event don’t worry because Kroger will be doing another free candy event later this year for Halloween!

Comments