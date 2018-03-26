Kroger Donates $10,000 to American Heart Association of West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Kroger customers and associates have worked together to raise $10,000 for the American Heart Association’s West Virginia affiliate.

​Customers and associates bought icons promoted by Kroger in February, American Heart month. “Our customers are generous with their support for reducing the incident of heart disease,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division.

“Kroger associates support a variety of charitable missions throughout the year.”

​The funds will be used to reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke, said Sarah Bolyard, West Virginia executive director of the heart association. “We greatly appreciate the outpouring of generosity from Kroger customers and associates,” she added. “These donations will make a tremendous impact on public health in communities throughout West Virginia.”

​Kroger operates 34 stores throughout the Mountaineer State, employing approximately 4,200 associates.

