Kentucky State Police Looking For A Man For Questioning On Police Officer Death

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 15, 2018, 09:30 am

IKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS/WVAH) — Kentucky State Police said they are seeking a man for questioning in the Tuesday evening shooting death of Pikeville, Ky., police officer Scotty Hamilton, WCHS Reports.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for John Russell Hall, 55, of Hurricane Road in Pikeville, Ky., for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Trooper Jody Sims with Kentucky State Police Post 13 said in a news release.

Hall is being sought for questioning related to Hamilton’s death, State Police said. Hall is being considered armed and dangerous and anyone who comes into contact with him should notify police immediately.

Pikeville police officer Scotty Hamilton, 35, of Harold, Ky., was fatally shot Tuesday evening while conducting a criminal patrol on Hurricane Creek. He and Trooper Mike Martin encountered a suspicious vehicle in the area and spoke with the occupants of the vehicle before assessing the area around a nearby residence for possible suspects on foot, Sims said. Hamilton was believed to have gone up an embankment ahead of Martin and was fatally shot. Hamilton suffered at least one wound to the head.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. The perpetrator was not located at the scene, Sims said, and it is unknown if there were any witnesses. Martin told investigators he thought he heard at least three gunshots, but was not in the immediate area when the incident took place.

Anyone with information should contact KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Hamilton, who was a 12-year veteran for the Pikeville Police Department. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday at the East Kentucky Expo Center. The funeral will be held 1 p.m. Sunday at the same location with Brad Smart, Christ Bartley and Billy Ratliff officiating.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday at Billy Johnson Stage at the East Kentucky Exposition Center to honor Hamilton.

Tyler Barker

