Justice Quietly Signs Bill Mandating Work Requirements for SNAP Beneficiaries

CHARLESTON— On Tuesday Governor Jim Justice signed HB 4001 without a press release or press conference.

This bill will require able bodied adults between the ages of 18 and 49 with no dependents to work at least 20 hours a week in order to receive SNAP benefits.

Currently, 46 of West Virginia’s 55 counties have the work requirement waivers.

Requirement waivers would be sought only in counties with 12-month average unemployment rate above 10 percent. All counties would become ineligible three years later.

This new law will go into effect on October 1, 2018

