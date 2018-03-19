Judge Issues New Agreed Order with Frontier, Workers’ Union

CHARLESTON (WCHS/BOB AARON, ANNA TAYLOR)– An agreed order from a circuit court judge in Kanawha County extends a ban on violence and mass picketing on Frontier Communications’ property.

Frontier issued a temporary restraining order last week against striking Communication Workers of America union members and its leaders.

The new agreed order continues most of the same restrictions issued in that restraining order and also includes an order to the West Virginia State Police to periodically patrol the entrances and exits to the property.

The court order limits the defendants to picketing by no more than six picketers at least 10 feet from any entrance to the property or at any worksite of any Frontier employee or contractor.

Copies of the agreed order have been distributed to union members or anyone who may be involved in any picketing at or near Frontier.

