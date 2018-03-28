Jevon Carter Named Second Team All-American

WOAY – West Virginia senior guard Jevon Carter was named a Second Team All-American Tuesday by the Associated Press.

Carter, a native of Maywood, Illinois, averaged 17 points and six assists this season as the Mountaineers reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. He was a unanimous pick for the Big 12’s First Team and All-Defensive Team, along with winning Defensive Player of the Year honors for a second straight season.

In women’s basketball, Teana Muldrow was named Honorable Mention by the AP earlier this week. She recorded an average of 18 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers, who have advanced to the WNIT semifinals for the second time in four years. They host Virginia Tech Wednesday.

