Jessie’s Law Passes House of Represenatives

Rachel AyersBy Mar 22, 2018, 16:46 pm

WASHINGTON DC– A law that will let doctors know if patients have been addicted to drugs has been passed in the U.S. Legislature.

This will help prevent events like the death of Jessie Grubb by providing physicians and other medical professionals with this information at every step of a patient’s care. A West Virginia resident, Jessie battled addiction for seven years before getting sober. But after having surgery in Michigan, she was sent home with oxycodone which lead her back down the path of addiction which eventually killed her.

The bill passed the senate in august, and passed the house of representatives on Thursday as part of a spending package.

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

