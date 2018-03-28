Jennifer Garner Offers Free Movie Screening to Her Hometown

CHARLESTON– Jennifer Garner is offering a free screening of her newest movie to residents of her hometown.

Garner is currently starring in “Love, Simon” as the mother of a high school boy struggling with his sexuality.

In a post on social medical Garner said , ““I’m so happy and proud to be a part of Love, Simon and want to share it with my hometown. Hey Charleston, West Virginia – how about letting me treat you to a special night at the movies?”

The screening will take place at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at Park Place Stadium Cinemas on Washington Street East downtown.

Tickets are given on a first-come, first-serve basis and are only available at the theater box office. Limit is one per person.

