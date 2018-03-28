Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Jennifer Garner Offers Free Movie Screening to Her Hometown
NewsWatchStateTop Stories

Jennifer Garner Offers Free Movie Screening to Her Hometown

Rachel AyersBy Mar 28, 2018, 15:11 pm

31
0

CHARLESTON– Jennifer Garner is offering a free screening of her newest movie to residents of her hometown.

Garner is currently starring in “Love, Simon” as the mother of a high school boy struggling with his sexuality.

In a post on social medical Garner said , ““I’m so happy and proud to be a part of Love, Simon and want to share it with my hometown. Hey Charleston, West Virginia – how about letting me treat you to a special night at the movies?”

 

The screening will take place at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at Park Place Stadium Cinemas on Washington Street East downtown.

Tickets are given on a first-come, first-serve basis and are only available at the theater box office. Limit is one per person.

Comments

comments

Previous PostMilitary Service Members Offered New Way to Vote
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: