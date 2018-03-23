EducationFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Independence High School Students Will Make A Difference In The Next Election
By Daniella HankeyMar 23, 2018, 17:48 pm
14
COAL CITY, WV (WOAY)- Independence High School was honored earlier today for registering one hundred percent of the eligible senior class to vote in the next upcoming election.
Inspire U.S., which is an organization that helps student leaders in voting activities, reported that Independence High had set a record.
The high school received the Jennings Randolph award for a third year in a row.
“It’s exciting. We have some great young people here and for them to be able to get 100 percent voter registration three years is an astonishing record. I’m so proud of them,” said Rick Shoup, Principal of Independence HighSchool.
The Deputy of Staff from the Secretary of State’s Office, Mike Queen, shared how important the award is, “It encourages other schools to do the same thing and we’re proud and very pleased to do it,” said Queen.
The high school has already begun discussing methods on how to transport students who are registered during the next election to the courthouse so that they can cast their votes.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-