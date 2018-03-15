During this week’s One Tank Trip we are previewing the 2018 Home and Leisure Show.

It will be taking place this Friday from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am to

5:00 pm. The parking is sponsored by David Hill Concrete and First Community Bank.

The Home and Leisure Show is put on by the Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association and

is sponsored by 84 Lumber.

“What is so great about this show is that people have the opportunity to learn about home building.

There will be a lot of ideas about repairs and things to do for the home plus decorating ideas plus we

are also adding in the element of leisure,” said Jay Quesenberry the director for the Home and Leisure

Show.

There will also be some great prizes given away over the weekend and 84 Lumber will have a tiny home

on display.

“It’s called the “Shonsie” and it is a small home. You get to go inside and view it. It is really

neat and worth coming to the show just to see the “Shonsie”,” said Jay.

The best part of this show is you can learn home improvement in less than One Tank of Gas.

