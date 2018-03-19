Historic Donation Allows Bluefield College to Name School of Business

BLUEFIELD, VA– Bluefield College received one of their largest donations in history allowing them to finish and name their School of Business.

The exact amount of Dr. Donald W. Caudill’s donation is not being released, but it is one of the largest individual gifts ever given to Bluefield College and the first endowed gift for an academic department. The gift will enable the college to transition its Department of Business into the Dr. Donald W. Caudill School of Business.

Caudill’s gift will be used to develop new academic programs and degrees within the School of Business. It will also be used to hire new faculty for the growing number of programs. In addition, it will be used to expand existing business curriculums and improve or create new instructional space.

And as an endowed gift, Dr. Caudill’s generosity will make a difference not just now, but virtually forever. With endowed gifts, seed funds are invested and only earnings from the principal are used for expenditures. As a result, the original gift remains indefinitely and provides a source of revenue for growth and development in perpetuity.

