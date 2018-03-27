Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
High School Baseball/Softball Scoreboard – March 27

Matt DigbyBy Mar 27, 2018, 00:07 am

BASEBALL

Nicholas County 3, Independence 1 (video highlights above)

Charleston Catholic 3, Greater Beckley Christian 1

SOFTBALL

Fayetteville 10, Midland Trail 1 (video highlights above)

Liberty 10, Westside 0

