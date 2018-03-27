help1family on American Red Cross Giving Day, March 28, 2018

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — The American Red Cross West Virginia Region is asking everyone to join us in supporting families impacted by disaster and #help1family on Red Cross Giving Day – Wednesday, March 28. A donation can help provide hope and urgent relief such as food, blankets and other essentials to people who need it most.

Each year, the Red Cross responds to about 64,000 disasters and the vast majority of these are home fires.

In 2017, the West Virginia Region of the American Red Cross assisted over 1,000 families with almost 75% of those being home fires. To help prevent death and injury due to home fires, the Red Cross installed almost 8,000 smoke alarms and educated over 7,000 students in grades 3-5 through the Pillowcase Project. The Red Cross provided over 1,200 services to WV military members, veterans and their families and trained 23,000 people in health and safety courses. And, people from this area donated almost 40,000 units of lifesaving blood.

Every day someone somewhere is assisted by the Red Cross. Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising campaign supporting the work of the Red Cross, helping people across the country in need of emergency support. Financial donations are a promise of better days ahead for those in our community who have lost everything – #help1family and donate by visiting redcross.org/givingday, or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10. A donation can help provide hope and urgent relief such as food, blankets and other essentials to people who need it most.

Nearly every eight minutes, the Red Cross meets a family that may have lost everything to a home fire or other disaster somewhere across the country. Financial support on Giving Day will help in those minutes, hours and days after a disaster.

A donation of $88.50* will provide a family of three with urgent relief, food, shelter, and other essentials for one day.

A donation of $60* can help provide six meals for disaster victims.

A donation of $30* can ensure that children and families stay warm and can get a good night’s sleep with six comforting blankets.

The Red Cross is grateful for the generosity of the American people on Red Cross Giving Day, during March is Red Cross Month and throughout the year. To learn more about the American Red Cross West Virginia Region, please visit redcrosswv.org or call 1-844-216-8286.

