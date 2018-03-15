Greenbrier to Kick Off Golf Season on Old White TPC

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS– The 105th season of golf on The Old White TPC Course at The Greenbrier officially begins on Friday, March 30, with a special ceremony to mark the historic occasion.

Commencing at 10 a.m., on the iconic first tee, the ceremony includes some anecdotes on the course’s storied past from The Greenbrier historian Dr. Robert Conte, as well as a question and answer session. A ceremonial first ball of the season follows Conte’s remarks, before tee times officially begin for 2018.

“The Old White TPC has an amazing story to tell, and it is a significant part of golf history in the United States,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “We’re excited about another year of golf on this treasured classic.”

Originally designed and constructed by Charles Blair Macdonald and Seth Raynor in 1914, The Old White TPC was named for the well known Old White Hotel, which stood on the resort grounds from 1858 through 1922.

Macdonald, the father of American golf course architecture, modeled several holes from some of the most famous throughout Europe. The 8th Hole was styled after the “Redan” at North Berwick, the 13th after the “Alps” at Prestwick and the 15th after the “Eden” at St. Andrews. His associate, Seth Raynor, assisted in the course construction and returned in the 1920s to oversee updates to the golf course.

Through the years, the course has played host to legendary golfers like Sam Snead , Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino , as well as presidents and celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment.

Since 2010, The Old White TPC has been the host of The Greenbrier Classic , an annual PGA TOUR FedEx Cup event, making it the oldest course on the PGA TOUR. Past champions include Stuart Appleby, Scott Stallings, Ted Potter Jr., Jonas Blixt, Angel Cabrera, Danny Lee and Xander Schauffele. A who’s who list of the best golfers in the world have participated in the tournament, including Tom Watson , Nick Faldo, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, John Daly and many others. The 2018 Greenbrier Classic takes place July 2-8.

After sustaining substantial damage from flood waters in June of 2016, forcing the cancellation of The 2016 Greenbrier Classic less than a month later, The Old White TPC reopened in July of 2017 just in time for the tournament, fully restored by noted golf course architect Keith Foster. By fully embracing the original Macdonald/Raynor elements, the course has been overwhelmingly received by PGA TOUR players and guests alike. Golf Digest named The Old White TPC the Best Restoration of 2017 . It was also named one of America’s 100 Best Public Courses by that same publication.

The 2018 golf season on The Old White TPC runs from March 30 through November 26 and is closed only for needed maintenance and preparations for The Greenbrier Classic. Greens fees begin at $300 for registered guests and $350 for non-registered guests. To schedule a tee time, email teetimes@greenbrier.com or call877-599-9153 (Option 1).

For more information on The Old White TPC or the other exciting golf offerings at America’s Resort – including the recently reconfigured Meadows Course , which is already open for the season, and The Greenbrier Golf Academy , which offers top-level instruction – visit Greenbrier.com/Golf .

Comments