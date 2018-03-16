Governor Justice Fully Supports Medical Marijuana, Awaits Solutions for Collecting Funds

CHARLESTON– The governor has announced that he remains supportive of Medical Marijuana.

Gov. Jim Justice said today that he remains fully supportive of Medical Marijuana for patients that physicians deem it necessary for, however, he will wait for the State Treasurer to bring solutions to the table in relation to the collection of funds to support a program in West Virginia that was signed into law in 2017.

“I think the world of our Treasurer, John Perdue, and while his office is continuing to explore ways that they can process funds from growers and processors, we will wait until his office brings a solution for the stakeholders at the state level before we move forward.”

