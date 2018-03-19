Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced plans for the 2018 Easter Carnival on Saturday, March 31, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the North Plaza of the State Capitol Complex.

“Cathy and I are looking forward to continuing this annual Easter tradition, and we hope West Virginians from across the state will plan to join us to kick off the spring season in the Mountain State,” Governor Justice said. “We have planned a day full of fun and family-friendly activities.”

“Jim and I invite West Virginians of all ages to join us for this fun-filled celebration of the season,” First Lady Justice said. “The State Capitol is the perfect place for families to gather and enjoy the holiday in a unique and fun way. We look forward to continuing this wonderful tradition, and we hope that this year’s Easter Carnival will be the biggest one yet.”

The North Plaza of the State Capitol Complex will be transformed into an Easter Carnival complete with games, prizes, crafts, food and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Door prizes for children 12 years old and under will be awarded at noon.

Immediately following the Easter Carnival, the West Virginia Division of Culture and History will host the annual A. James Manchin Memorial Marble Tournament. For more information about the tournament, contact Chris Reed, cultural program specialist for the Division, at (304) 558-0220, ext. 185.

Comments