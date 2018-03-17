Gov. Justice to attend Sunday’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament game between Marshall University and West Virginia University

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice will be in attendance Sunday night in San Diego, Calif., for the NCAA Men’s Division I basketball tournament game between Marshall University and West Virginia University.

Prior to the game, which will send the winner to the Sweet 16 Regionals next week in Boston, Mass., to face Villanova, Gov. Justice will conduct a coin flip with Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick and WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons to determine which cheering section he will sit with during the first half and second half.

“Congratulations again to both Marshall and WVU on your fantastic wins Friday in the NCAA tournament,” Gov. Justice said. “We are all very, very proud of you and how you represent our great state. I look forward to being in San Diego tomorrow to cheer you both on.”

