Gov. Justice Signs Budget bill

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today signed the $4.38 billion Fiscal Year 2019 budget that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature on Saturday, March 10. He also signed six supplemental appropriation bills.

The only changes to the budget bill were four technical line-item vetoes that were deemed necessary by a law that was passed by the House and Senate (HB4338). Those four line items dealt with food purchases from the Department of Agriculture by the Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services and Department of Health and Human Resources.

Gov. Justice signed the following supplemental appropriation bills:

SB385 transferring $23 million from DHHR Medical Services and moving $20 million to the Division of Corrections for roof repairs and mechanical upgrades and $3 million to Juvenile Services for roof repairs and mechanical services.

SB633 transferring $1.62 million from the Insurance Commission Fund and moving $1.12 million to DHHR’s Behavioral Health Fund and $500,000 to DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

SB634 moves $10 million from DHHR Medical Services to the Office of Drug Control Policy.

HB4376 the Governor line item vetoed the transfer of money from the DHHR Division of Health Vital Statistics Account to the Medical Cannabis Fund following an objection from the State Treasurer due to federal banking regulations.

HB4379 provides road fund spending authority for the Division of Highways.

HB4389 moves $1.13 million from the Auditor’s Securities Regulation Fund and $1.13 million from the Treasurer’s Banking Services Expense Fund to the Enterprise Resource Planning System Fund. Moves an additional $1.5 million from the Auditor’s Securities Regulation Fund to the West Virginia Commuter Rail Access Fund for the MARC Train.

