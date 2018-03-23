Golden Bears Swept in Doubleheader

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the second game of Friday’s baseball doubleheader between Rio Grande and WVU Tech.

The Golden Bears had opportunities to score early, but the RedStorm was able to keep the hosts scoreless, winning 6-0 after taking the first game 5-2. The three-game series will finish Sunday in Rio Grande, Ohio.

Additional baseball scores from Friday:

Oklahoma 19, West Virginia

UTSA 4, Marshall 3

Bluefield College 3, St. Andrews 0 (Game one of doubleheader)

Bluefield College 8, St. Andrews 7 (Game two of doubleheader)

