Girls Basketball Player of the Year – Gabby Lupardus

Paloma VillicanaBy Mar 25, 2018, 18:38 pm

(WOAY) – It is our pleasure to announce Gabby Lupardus from Wyoming East High School as our 2018 WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Gabby averaged 11 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 steals per game this season. Along with her impressive stats, Gabby has battled through injury, adversity, and a grueling regular season schedule. But despite whatever challenge came her way, she stood strong as a Warrior and fought hard for her teammates. She is an incredible role model for her younger teammates. Her leadership and work ethic will forever be remembered in southern West Virginia. Gabby is thrilled to take her basketball talent to Youngstown State this fall.

