Home NewsWatch Funeral Arrangements Announced For One Of Two Pratt Firefighters Killed In Crash
NewsWatchTop Stories
Funeral Arrangements Announced For One Of Two Pratt Firefighters Killed In Crash
By Daniella HankeyMar 27, 2018, 17:17 pm
18
PRATT, W.Va. (BY: WCHS/WVAH)- Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the two Pratt Volunteer Fire Department firefighters killed over the weekend responding to a triple fatality on Interstate 77.
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said visitation for Lt. Thomas “Tom” Craigo will take place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, April 2, at Riverside High School. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Riverside High School.
Craigo, 40, was killed Saturday along with Assistant Fire Chief Mike Edwards, 46.
Several other firefighters also were injured in the crash. Pratt VFD Chief Timmy Walker is being treated in intensive care. Firefighter Bill Hypes was listed in stable condition, and 17-year-old firefighter Kyle Jenkins was released from the hospital with a broken arm.
On Monday, a procession of honor filed through the streets of Charleston all the way to Pratt to pay tribute to the two fallen firefighters.
First responders turned out Monday to form a procession of vehicles after the bodies of Edwards and Craigo were released by the medical examiner’s office.
Comments
Like this:
Like Loading...
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-