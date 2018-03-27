Funeral Arrangements Announced For One Of Two Pratt Firefighters Killed In Crash

PRATT, W.Va. (BY: WCHS/WVAH)- Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the two Pratt Volunteer Fire Department firefighters killed over the weekend responding to a triple fatality on Interstate 77.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said visitation for Lt. Thomas “Tom” Craigo will take place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, April 2, at Riverside High School. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Riverside High School.

Craigo, 40, was killed Saturday along with Assistant Fire Chief Mike Edwards, 46.

Several other firefighters also were injured in the crash. Pratt VFD Chief Timmy Walker is being treated in intensive care. Firefighter Bill Hypes was listed in stable condition, and 17-year-old firefighter Kyle Jenkins was released from the hospital with a broken arm.

On Monday, a procession of honor filed through the streets of Charleston all the way to Pratt to pay tribute to the two fallen firefighters.

First responders turned out Monday to form a procession of vehicles after the bodies of Edwards and Craigo were released by the medical examiner’s office.

