Frontier: We Strongly Disagree Our Response is an Overreaction

CHARLESTON– Frontier Communications has released a statement after taking legal action against their striking employees.

In a statement released to media on Friday evening the company said, “Frontier’s number one priority is the safety and security of our customers in West Virginia, and the employees and contractors who are serving them during the current strike by the Communications Workers of America (CWA). Frontier petitioned the court for injunctive relief because of dangerous, destructive and reckless behavior that some members of the CWA have engaged in since the inception of the work stoppage. We strongly disagree that Frontier’s response is an “overreaction.” Our customers, employees and contractors have a right to work and co-exist in a safe and secure environment. Currently, a temporary restraining order is in effect for Kanawha County through 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 19.”

Regarding the current status of negations Frontier says, “Our objective in these negotiations has been, and continues to be, to preserve good jobs with competitive wages and excellent benefits while addressing the needs of our ever-changing business. At this particular juncture, Frontier is electing not to comment further on the details associated with negotiations.”

In a complaint filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court, the company cites multiple alleged incidents of abuse from picketing employees. You can find a portion of that complaint below.

