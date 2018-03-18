Frontier Is Offering Up To A $10,000 Reward After Vandalism Spree

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Frontier Communications Corporation today announced it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information directly leading to the arrest and conviction of individual(s) responsible for the theft or intentional damage to Frontier telephone cables, telecommunications equipment or facilities in West Virginia. Any person who witnesses or has information related to criminal activity against Frontier should contact 911 immediately, and then call the Frontier Security Operations Center at 1-800-590-6605.

There were three acts of vandalism on Saturday, March 17, that caused service interruptions in in Hedgesville, Oceana and Fairmont. These incidents have been escalated to federal, state and local law enforcement due to the interruption it caused to 911 centers. Frontier is also in contact with the Director of Homeland Security, West Virginia Division, due to the nature of the damage.

“We have experienced a significant increase in acts vandalism and damage to our facilities in the past two weeks,” said Greg Stephens, Senior Vice President, Midwest Region for Frontier Communications. “We are working diligently to restore service to the customers in these areas. We appreciate our customers’ patience and ask for the communities’ assistance by reporting suspicious activity,” he said.

Stephens continued, “These are is a criminal acts. More importantly, these acts affect Frontier customers who depend on their telephone and broadband to stay in contact with family, friends and emergency responders,” he said. “The vandals are placing the safety and well-being of the entire community at risk,” Stephens concluded.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com.

Comments