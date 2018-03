COOL RIDGE– Four people in Raleigh County were arrested today after a search warrant was served.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at a home on Fawn Lane in the Deer Park Subdivision in Cool Ridge. Wendy Smith, Adam Dillion, and Clyde Derquauis were arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Kaitlyn Hatfield was also arrested on charges of child neglect.

Officers seized 3 thousand dollars in cash and some methamphetamine.

