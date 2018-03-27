Former Employer of Man Accused in Wyoming County Beating Speaks Out

WYOMING COUNTY– Before he was arrested for allegedly beating and holding a man captive, Aaron Irick was employed by Stat EMS.

Stat EMS Safety Director Tyler Cresong says Irick was fired as an EMT as soon as the company learned of the situation.

He said, “In no way shape or form do we at Stat EMS condone any type of activity like that. We actually are really apologetic and appalled that one of our employees did that. We’ve actually spoke to a member of the family to express our apologies that one of our employees had anything to do with this type of incident.”

Cresong went on to say that he was a part of Irick’s hiring process and has known him for a while. He says this type of behavior is something he would have never expected.

