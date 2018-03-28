First on WOAY: Man Involved in Wyoming Co. Beating Also Facing Charges for Engaging in Sexual Acts With Teen

WYOMING COUNTY— Before he was arrested in connection with beating a man in Oceana, Joshua Allen had been involved sexually with a 13 year old.

According to court documents the incident happened on March 10 at a party at Twin Falls. The victim said the incident happened in a bedroom at the party.

Allen is 27 years old and the victim was 13.

The incident was investigated by police on March 25. No word on what charges Allen is facing.

