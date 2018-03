BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in Beckley Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that the call came in at around 1:20 pm on E Street. Portions of Maplewood Lane and F Street were shut down at 2:30 pm and remain shut down at this time.

Beckley Fire, Jan-Care EMS, and Beckley Police responded to the scene.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

