Fayetteville Man Facing Drug Charges After Selling Meth, Heroin and Oxycodone

Rachel AyersBy Mar 15, 2018, 22:44 pm

FAYETTEVILLE– A Fayette County man has been arrested on felony drug charges.

The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 241 Tourison Addition in Fayetteville on Thursday afternoon.  The warrant was obtained after detectives made multiple controlled purchases of  methamphetamines,  heroin and oxycodone from that location.

Jason Stanley, 32 of Fayetteville,  was arrested and charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.  Stanley was transported to the Southern Regional Jail after being unable to post the $30,000 bond issued by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.  Detectives will be filing additional charges in this case in the coming days.

“Fayetteville is usually a quiet place,  but drugs don’t discriminate neighborhoods,” says Sheriff Fridley.  “If you choose to sell drugs and draw attention to yourself,  chances are, you will receive a visit from us.”

