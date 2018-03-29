Fayetteville First Annual Egg Decorating Contest

Fayette County., WV (WOAY) – The Town of Fayetteville needs your help in raising money for their annual Easter egg hunt.

The Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau is holding their first ever egg decorating contest! The contest started this week and will last until 7:00 p.m. Friday evening.

The price to participate is $3 per entry and all the money raised will go towards funding their annual Easter egg hunt.

Executive Director of the Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau Tabitha Stover adds,

“I think it’s going to be a new tradition were hoping a lot of people participate, including local businesses maybe they will do an egg to represent themselves and we hope to grow to where you can eventually walk in and its eggs everywhere.”

The Fayetteville Easter egg hunt will take place this Saturday March, 31st from 11:30a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town Park.

Children will be separated into groups based on age. The winners of the egg decoration contest will be announced throughout the egg hunt.

