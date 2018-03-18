Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fayette County Deputies Investigating A Body Found Inside Burning Vehicle

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 18, 2018, 19:26 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – At approximately 4:15 pm today the Fayette County 911 Center notified law enforcement of a vehicle fire, with a possible body inside, on Plum Orchard Lake Road.

After the vehicle fire was extinguished a body was found inside. No other details can be released at this time, as this is an on going investigation.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Oak Hill and Mount Hope Fire Departments.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy K.D. Spears and the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

