Fayette County Deputies Arrest A Man For Sexual Abuse And Assault

A Fayette County man was arrested today on allegations of sexual assault and abuse. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department obtained arrest warrants on a South Carolina man for multiple sexual assault and abuse charges. The subject turned himself into the Sheriff’s Department today in Fayetteville to be arraigned on the charges. Eric Dalton Morris, 24 of South Carolina, was charged with the felony offenses of 1st Degree Sexual Assualt Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, 1st Degree Sexual Abuse-Forcible Compulsion Without Consent, Sexual Abuse by a Parent/Guardian/Custodian to a Child, and 10 counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault With a Person Who is Mentally Defective/Incapacitated. Morris was able to post the $50,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office, and was released.

The investigation indicates that the allegations took place between 2014 and 2015. The victims were between the ages of 9 and 15, and occurred at a residence in Pax where Morris was living at the time, and a residence in Montgomery. The Fayette County “Just For Kids” center assisted in the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments