Fayette County Couple Arrested After Exposing Child to Drug Abuse

LOOKOUT— A Fayette County couple is in jail following a child neglect investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon deputies arrested Kisha Dawn Layne (aka: Kisha Pike 26 of Lookout) and her husband Christopher Michael Layne (44 of Lookout) following a child neglect investigation. The couple is accused of exposing Kisha’s 9 year old child to their drug use/abuse and all of the dangerous situations affiliated with this lifestyle. The Laynes are also accused of exposing the child to inappropriate behavior.

Detectives worked closely with Child Protective Services and the Just For Kids center during this investigation. Both Kisha and Christopher were charged with the felony offense of Child Neglect Resulting in Injury. Both were transported to the Southern Regional Jail after being unable to post the $10,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrates’ Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

