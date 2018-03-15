Fayette Co. Brothers Sentenced After Selling Over 2,000 Oxycodone Pills, Meth, and Heroin

BOOMER– Two Fayette County brothers were sentenced to federal prison today on drug charges.

Cheyenne Fragale, 30, and Macon Fragale, 34, both from Boomer, previously entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of oxycodone, and a quantity of heroin. Cheyenne Fragale was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison, while Macon Fragale was determined to be a career offender and was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison.

Cheyenne and Macon Fragale previously admitted that between May 2017 and June 28, 2017, they took part in a drug trafficking conspiracy with multiple participants. They also admitted that during the course of the conspiracy, they distributed over 2,000 thirty mg tablets of oxycodone and over 500 grams of methamphetamine, as well as heroin. They additionally admitted that they sold the drugs in and around Fayette County.

On June 28, 2017, law enforcement executed search warrants at several locations associated with the conspiracy. During the execution of the search warrants, officers seized over 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine, as well as heroin, fentanyl, and over $29,000 in cash. The methamphetamine was later laboratory tested and confirmed to be 94% pure. Cheyenne Fragale admitted that the cash was proceeds from drug dealing. As part of their plea agreements, Cheyenne and Macon Fragale both admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment.

Comments