Fayette and Raleigh County Men Plead Guilty in Drug Trafficking Ring

CHARLESTON– Two local men have plead guilty in federal court for their roles in a drug trafficking ring.

George E. Brockman, II, 37, of Montgomery, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of oxycodone. Charles Hill, aka “Unc,” 54, of Beckley, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine.

Brockman and Hill are two of 23 defendants indicted in June 2017 after a comprehensive investigation of drug trafficking in Southern West Virginia.

Brockman, II admitted that between August 2016 and June 28, 2017, he took part in a drug trafficking conspiracy with multiple participants involving the distribution of heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone. Brockman admitted that he obtained over 100 grams of heroin from another co-defendant in this case, and intended to distribute the heroin in the southern district of West Virginia. Brockman further admitted that due to quality issues, he requested another co-defendant, James Rodney Staples, to exchange the heroin for cocaine, which he also planned to distribute in the southern district of West Virginia. Brockman also admitted to working with other members of the drug trafficking organization to obtain a kilogram of heroin and approximately 2000 oxycodone tablets to distribute around Fayette County. On June 28, pursuant to searches performed by law enforcement, police officers recovered 84.49 grams of heroin from a truck that Brockman possessed and over $124,000 that Brockman admitted were drug proceeds. $115,000 of that money was found in the trunk of a 2008 Ford Mustang GT500. Brockman has agreed to forfeit the cash as well as the Ford Mustang. As part of the plea defendant further agreed to the forfeiture of a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette.

Hill admitted that between August 2016 and June 28, 2017, he participated in a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine and more than 28 grams of cocaine base, or “crack,” in and around Beckley, Raleigh County, West Virginia. Hill admitted to assisting Velarian Carter, Detria Carter, and Rashaun Carter in distributing ‘crack,” in Raleigh County. During this time he admitted to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute approximately 15 ounces of “crack.” Hill further admitted to meeting with other members of the drug trafficking organization to discuss and plan the manufacturing of cocaine into cocaine base. When officers executed a search warrant at Hill’s residence in Beckley on June 28, 2017, they recovered an additional 47.17 grams of “crack” that Hill intended to distribute in the community of Beckley.

Brockman and Hill each face at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on June 5, 2018.

