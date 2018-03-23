Elementary Students Aim To Raise Thousands For Heart Disease

Athens., WV (WOAY) – Well who knew that jumping rope could not only save your life but others as well?

Over 500 Athens Elementary student’s learned that as they held their annual Jump Rope for Heart event. Students took a break from class to enjoy some physical activity!

Each year the school sets a goal on how they’re going to help their fellow Americans with heart disease. This year the students decided they wanted to set a goal of $7,500.

P.E. instructor Patrick Haye told Newswatch, just how students help raise the funds.

“We ask each student to do their best and try to raise five dollars if they can’t that’s OK.” Haye continued, “they’re encouraged to raise money but they also receive prizes for their donations and they know they’re doing it for great cause and that motivates them.”

Haye adds that Athens is one of the top fundraising schools in West Virginia.

For those who would like to help students achieve their $7,500 goal you can call Athen’s Elementary at 304-384-9888.

