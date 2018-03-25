FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Easter Brunch At The Tamarack
By Daniella HankeyMar 25, 2018, 20:53 pm
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Tamarack: The Best Of West Virginia this Easter is hosting a brunch featuring the mountain state’s finest cuisine.
On Sunday, April 1st, the Tamarack ballroom will be hosting a brunch for those that are willing to attend. The first seating will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by other seating’s at 12:00, 12:30 and 1:00 p.m.
Ticket prices for adults are $35 and children 4-11 are $17. Children three and under are free but will still need a ticket.
If you are interested in attending, you can visit: www.TamarackWV.com/Events.
