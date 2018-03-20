Did You Get Your Free Ice-Cream?

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- After a freezing winter especially in West Virginia, Dairy Queen celebrated the first day of Spring with a free sweet treat.

Dairy Queen gave away free ice cream cones today to customers that came in the store or went through the drive thru to forget about the cold weather we are experiencing, as well as bring support to a nationwide charity with donations received.

Charlene Romans, a worker at the Fayetteville Dairy Queen shared the true meaning about the day, “This has been a yearly project for at least the last four to five years, that we have handed out free ice-cream cones for anyone that comes in, but you do have to be present to receive it and all proceeds go to the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Romans.

If you were unable to make today’s free ice cream day, there will be another opportunity in August!

