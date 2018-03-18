Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Update: Deputies have found the missing girl safe

Tyler Barker Mar 18, 2018, 15:25 pm

UPDATE: Deputies say the teenager has been located and is safe.

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for your help in locating missing 15 year old, Lexilyn Morgan.

She was last seen on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Greenbrier East High School in Lewisburg (Fairlea), Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lexilyn Morgan, you are asked to please contact TFC. J.C. Mann of the Lewisburg State Police detachment at (304) 647-7600 or (304) 256-6700.

Messages can also be sent through the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page and will be relayed to TFC. Mann.

