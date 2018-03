Update: She has been found safe and returned home.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing teenager.

According to Deputies, the teenage girl was last seen on Thursday, March 15 at Taco Bell in Charmco.

Deputies say she may be headin towards Charlotte, NC or Roanoke, VA.

If you have any information or knownof her whereabouts you are asked to call the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634

