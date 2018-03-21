Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Dead infant found in crawl space of home with cat litter, parents charged

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 21, 2018, 11:19 am

SINKING SPRING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment.

Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple’s child having died.

Authorities say the body was found in a trash bag in a plastic container filled with cat litter, in a crawl space under steps leading to the second floor.

Twenty-five-year-old Shaun Oxenreider and 27-year-old Samantha Trump are charged with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.

An autopsy is set for Thursday.

Oxenreider was held on $250,000 bond. His attorney says he wasn’t the primary caregiver.

Trump remains hospitalized after collapsing when police came to her door.

Tyler Barker

