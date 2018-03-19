Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Dairy Queen Giving Away Free Vanilla Cone Tuesday To Celebrate Spring
By Daniella HankeyMar 19, 2018, 18:34 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- After a rough winter, it’s time to celebrate the first day of spring with a treat!
Dairy Queen’s website said various locations will be giving away free small vanilla ice cream cones tomorrow, March 20th.
The promotion is limited to one cone per person and will be honored at all non-mall locations, company officials said.
In addition to free ice cream, Dairy Queen locations will be collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
