Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Concord’s Bolte Named First Team All-American
SportsSports News

Concord’s Bolte Named First Team All-American

Matt DigbyBy Mar 20, 2018, 23:18 pm

22
0

WOAY – Concord junior guard Tommy Bolte was named a First Team All-American this week by the Conference Commissioner’s Association. He is the first Mountain Lion to earn All-American status since Lewis Muse in the mid-2000s.

Bolte, a native of Chillicothe, Ohio, scored an average of 31.2 points per game for the Mountain Lions in the regular season, leading not just the conference but all of NCAA Division II. He scored a Mountain East Conference tournament-record 51 points as the Mountain Lions beat Fairmont State in the tournament quarterfinals three weeks ago.

In addition to the All-America honor, Bolte has also been named All-Region, along with being named to the Mountain East’s First Team and All-Tournament Team.

Comments

comments

Previous PostC. Adam Toney Athlete of the Week - Winter Season Recap
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: