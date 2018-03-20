Concord’s Bolte Named First Team All-American

WOAY – Concord junior guard Tommy Bolte was named a First Team All-American this week by the Conference Commissioner’s Association. He is the first Mountain Lion to earn All-American status since Lewis Muse in the mid-2000s.

Bolte, a native of Chillicothe, Ohio, scored an average of 31.2 points per game for the Mountain Lions in the regular season, leading not just the conference but all of NCAA Division II. He scored a Mountain East Conference tournament-record 51 points as the Mountain Lions beat Fairmont State in the tournament quarterfinals three weeks ago.

In addition to the All-America honor, Bolte has also been named All-Region, along with being named to the Mountain East’s First Team and All-Tournament Team.

