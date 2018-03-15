Concord University’s Beckley Campus Partnering To Host Regional Science Fair, Stem Family Fun Day

ATHENS, W. Va. – The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center will host the yearly regional RESA Science Fair on April 7, 2018 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Coinciding with the fair, Concord University will team up with Bluefield State College and New River Community and Technical College to host a STEM Family Fun Day at the center located on University Drive in Beaver.

The Fun Day will provide families with a way to constructively spend their time while waiting on student projects to be judged. Activities will include fun instructional games relating to science, technology, engineering, and math. The partners at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center plan to foster children’s interests in STEM through professional and college exploration while enjoying valuable family bonding time.

Students will be able to visit an on-site nursing lab, as well as interact with a radiology lab. Participants can play in the geology sandbox and will also get the chance to enter and experience an inflatable NASA STAR lab, where students can learn about the solar system.

Dr. Susan Williams, Director of Concord University Beckley, says, “Concord University and its partners are committed to helping our youth understand how their STEM projects and interests can turn into academic studies and professional careers. We love working with such enthusiastic school children!”

The event will be open and free for all students (entering the fair or not). All of the activities are appropriate for all ages.

For more information, contact Susan Williams at swilliams@concord.edu or 304-384-5247.

Comments