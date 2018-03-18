Concord University Jazz Ensemble to Perform

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)- Concord University Jazz Ensemble will present their first concert of the semester on Monday, March 26, 2018.

The performance will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the H.C. Paul Theatre in the Fine Arts Center located on the Athens campus.

There is no admission charge. The general public is invited to enjoy a night of classic jazz music. If you would like to receive additional information please contact Dr. David Ball at balld@concord.edu or (304) 384-6090.

